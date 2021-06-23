3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$329,900
Don’t miss this perfectly appointed ranch style home in a desired area of Cape May Court House! 104 W. Pacific Avenue is a spacious 3 bedroom and 2 full baths single family home built in 1993, with an addition being added on in 2007.
You are greeted outside of the house with a covered entryway that opens up into the front formal living room features hardwood floors and ample natural light. Moving into the eat-in kitchen you are greeted with modern and an open floor plan. The kitchen has square tiled floors, navy tiled backsplash, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space.
All three bedrooms are spacious with ample room and each of the full bathrooms have a shower/tub combo. Towards the rear of the house is the family room addition that is grandiose with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and a gas fireplace.
Outside in the backyard you have a small deck with trex decking that leads to the end of the long paced driveway leading to the detached garage. The detached 24x28 insulated garage has concrete flooring, dry wall, and a 12 foot wide electric door. There is also an additional shed for storage in the backyard. Other features of 104 W. Pacific Avenue are central air & heat, a fully floored storage attic, upgraded interior doors, natural gas, and city water & sewer.
Reach out to Jason Casella, Sales Associate at Coastline Realty in Cape May, to schedule your private tour today! You can reach Jason on his cell (609-408-4038), at the office (609-884-5005), or via email at Jason@CoastlineRealty.com.