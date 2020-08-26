Jersey Cape Realty 6 Parkway Drive.jpg

6 Parkway Drive, Cape May Court House

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom

$299,000

This completely renovated 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom sprawling rancher is ready for your immediate enjoyment. Brand new kitchen, new bathrooms, new HVAC system, new roof, new windows, all new Frigidaire appliances, new on-demand hot water heater, new electric, new plumbing and a new septic system. Very spacious inside as well as outside as this move-in ready home sits on a 100 x 100 lot. Enjoy everything the shore and Cape May Court House has to offer. Easy to show!

Jersey Cape Realty is located at 739 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information, call (609) 884-5800 or visit www.jerseycaperealty.com.

