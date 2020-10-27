Coastline Realty in Cape May is pleased to announce the newest Coastline team member, Desiree Lapointe, Realtor Sales Associate. Desiree was born in West Berlin, Germany while her father was stationed there with the Army, and she was raised in Erma and North Cape May. Her maiden name is Elliott, and her family has called Cape May County home for over 175 years.
Desiree graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1987. Soon after, she became a licensed New Jersey Realtor in 1988. That year, Desiree started at Franco Realty in Wildwood as a real estate agent and secretary. In 1990, she attended Broward Community College in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and also became a licensed Florida Realtor. Desiree worked at ERA Realty in Pembroke Pines, Florida from 1991-1995. Afterward, she moved back to North Cape May, New Jersey.
Desiree started at Century 21 Kopp & Co, now Century 21 Gilmartin & Co, in 1997 after moving back to New Jersey. She worked as a licensed New Jersey Realtor at Century 21 until October 2020 when she joined Coastline Realty. Desiree has an extensive history of working in customer service and hospitality, working in the real estate industry for over 32 years. The experience that she has gives her the tools and the background to help people find their forever home or perfect vacation rental.
Desiree has been married for over 21 years to Robert Lapointe, who owns Specialty Auto Repair located in Erma. She lives with her husband Robert, son Daniel, and dog Martha in North Cape May. For the past 18 years, Desiree has worked as a waitress at Harpoons on the Bay in North Cape May, home of the best sunsets in the world.
In Desiree’s free time, she loves to spend time with her dog, family, and friends, especially along the bayfront in North Cape May and Town Bank. She also loves to read and get lost in a great book in her free time. Desiree is excited to be a part of the Coastline team and is looking forward to developing her Real Estate career at Coastline Realty. Contact Desiree in the office at (609) 884-5005, directly at (609) 602-2254, or via email at Desiree@CoastlineRealty.com.
Coastline Realty is located at 941 Columbia Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information, call (609) 884-5005 or visit www.coastlinerealty.com.