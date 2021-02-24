Theresa L. Senico and Deborah A. Colubiale
The following realtors of Apex Realty, all members of NJAR’S Distinguished Sales Club, have been recognized for their professional achievements by the Cape May County Association of Realtors with the NJ Realtors® Circle of Excellence Award:
THERESA L. SENICO, Broker/Sales Consultant received the Gold Award. Theresa is a committed and dedicated real estate professional and holds designations in ABR®, CRS®, GRI®, SRES®, SFR® and RSPS®. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Cape May County Association of Realtors. Theresa has been recognized with this distinguished Circle of Excellence Award every year since 2003.
DEBORAH A. COLUBIALE, Broker/Sales Consultant received the Silver Award. Deborah is a distinguished real estate professional and has earned designations that include the GRI®s, CRS®, SRES®, SRS®, RSPS®, ABR® and SFR®, and is E-Pro® Certified. She is currently serving on the Board of Directors of the Cape May County Association of Realtors. Deborah has been the recipient of this prestigious Circle of Excellence Award every year since 2004.
Theresa (23 years with Apex Realty) and Deborah (20 years with Apex Realty) have been serving the community with their professionalism and expertise and we are proud to offer our congratulations and our sincere thanks for their outstanding achievements.