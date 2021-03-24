3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
$349,900
Brand new ranch home tucked into a quiet circle in a residential neighborhood. This home offers an open living room/dining area, kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances, granite countertop, soft close cabinets, marble back splash and recessed lighting. There are sliding glass doors form the dining area onto the large rear deck. The master suite is separate from the guest rooms and features a walk-in shower with subway tiled backsplash and mixed river pebble tile accent floor, ceramic tiled bathroom floor and custom vanity. The hall bath also has a ceramic tiled bathroom floor and subway tiled bath surround. The bedrooms are all a good size and have closet space and transom windows for privacy with great lighting. There is large back yard (fenced on one side and across the back) for utilizing your outdoor spaces.
Apex Realty is located at 2505 Bayshore Rd # 1, Villas, NJ 08251. For more information, call (609) 886-6000 or visit www.apexrealestate.com