Coastline Realty is happy to announce the newest addition to their team!
Christine Jones has joined the team as a Sales Associate, Rental Specialist. Chris was born in Atlantic County and worked in banking from 1967 to 1976. After moving to Green Creek in Cape May County in 1983, she worked as an office manager at Southern Pest Control for 27 years. Chris most recently worked at Dellas Real Estate as their Secretary for ten years and became licensed in real estate in 2011. Chris enjoys helping landlords and tenants with all of their vacation rental needs. Chris was married to her husband, Art Jones for 50 years until his passing in 2017. She has three sons she adores; Arthur Jr., Christopher, and Gary and three darling grandchildren. Chris is excited for this next chapter in life and is excited to be a part of a big team at Coastline and looking forward to helping guests and landlords with their vacation plans. You can reach Chris directly at (609) 741-0189 or by email at Chris@CoastlineRealty.com.
Coastline Realty is located at 941 Columbia Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information, call (609) 884-5005 or visit www.coastlinerealty.com.