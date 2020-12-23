1216 Delaware Avenue, Villas
4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms $649,000
This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms is located directly across the street from the Delaware Bay. If you are looking for a beach house for your family come, take a look at this well-maintained home offering over 1500 sq ft of living space and just steps to the beach! The first floor offers a breakfast/dining nook, galley kitchen with plenty of storage space, large living room with cathedral ceiling, half bath off the living room, 15'x10' seasonal sunroom, laundry area, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom plus a 22'x1' front porch where you can enjoy your morning coffee, listen to the sound of the water, feel the bay breezes and watch the most gorgeous sunsets. The master suite is located on the second floor with magnificent water views, sitting area and full bathroom plus an additional 4th larger bedroom. The home features city water and city sewer, natural gas and central air conditioning only 3-year-old, new kitchen appliances, new custom blinds in all the rooms, in ground sprinkler system that is hooked up to the well for watering outdoors, outdoor shower, fenced in yard, nice landscaping and a large 12x8shed for all your beach toys! Call 609-408-3679 today to see this lovely bayside beach house!
Apex Realty is located at 2505 Bayshore Rd #1, Villas, NJ 08251. For more information visit apexrealestate.com/Agents.asp.