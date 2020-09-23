Coastline Realty in Cape May is pleased to announce the addition of the newest Coastline family member, Sarah Ashley Smith, Realtor Sales Associate, who was born and raised in Cape May. Sarah Ashley graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 2005 and soon after sought to follow her dreams in the music industry in California. She lived in Ventura, California for seven years pursuing her passion for music and graduated from California State University Channel Islands with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. In 2013, Sarah Ashley returned to Cape May to live with now husband Jacob Smith and her two sweet dogs, Storm and Sproles.
Sarah Ashley has an extensive history of working in customer service and management, having been an Operations Manager at two prominent businesses in Cape May County. This experience has given her the tools and the background to help people find their forever home or perfect vacation rental.
Sarah Ashley is joining her sister and fellow colleague Rebecca Sundstrom to form "The Sundstrom Team at Coastline Realty." Together they hope to be able to provide Cape May County's potential buyers, sellers, and homeowners with the best customer service possible. They hope to create an experience for the individuals and families that work with them and retain their business for years to come.
Sarah Ashley's family has lived in Cape May for over 50 years. Her father, Harry "Bud" Sundstrom, is the proud owner of Sundstrom Plumbing & Heating. He is also very involved in the community as a Lower Cape May Regional School Board member and a volunteer for the Cape May City Fire Police. Sarah Ashley's mother, Debbie Sundstrom, is the culinary arts teacher at Lower Cape May Regional High School.
In Sarah Ashley's free time, she loves to sing and play music with her husband, Jake. She loves to spend time with family and friends venturing to different restaurants and trying different wines from all over the world. Sarah Ashley is excited to be a part of our team and is looking forward to developing her Real Estate career at Coastline Realty. Sarah Ashley can be contacted in the office (609) 884-5005, directly (609) 554-0936, or via email at SarahAshley@CoastlineRealty.com.
Coastline Realty is located at 941 Columbia Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information, call (609) 884-5005 or visit www.coastlinerealty.com.