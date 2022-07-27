NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Cape May County 4-H Foundation hosted their annual fair after a two-year hiatus due to Covid. The event took place July 21, 22 and 23 at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Court House. The theme was Christmas in July and the fair included equestrian events, ceremonies, parades, food, entertainment and more. For more pictures, visit the 4-H Facebook page.

