Ocean City to Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

OCEAN CITY - Ocean City will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The ceremony will start at 12 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event brings the community together to remember Dr. King through words, song and dance.
One of the highlights is always the recitation of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. The event will be followed by a complimentary soul food buffet luncheon in the Music Pier solarium.
Two citizens, John Loeper and Dr. Patrick Kane, will be honored with Martin Luther King Community Services Awards. Each year, the awards recognize volunteer activity and service to the Ocean City community. As president of the Ocean City Historical Museum and chairman of U.S. Life Saving Station 30, Loeper has been indispensable in preserving our history for generations to come. As president of the Ocean City Board of Education, Kane helped guide our school district through the extreme challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, always putting the needs and interests of students first. The Jan. 16 presentation will include much more on each of these exemplary citizens.
Students from grades 7 and 8 at the Ocean City Intermediate School will be honored for their winning essays on the influence of Dr. King.
Free parking will be available in the municipal lots on Moorlyn Terrace, Eighth Street and Ninth Street.
Volunteers are invited to join others nationwide in a Day of Service on Jan. 16 to honor Dr. King’s contributions. Citizens are asked to participate in a citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-up and supply distribution will take place at the Howard S. Stainton Senior Center, located in the Community Center, 18th Street and Simpson Avenue. To pre-register, please call 609-399-6111, ext. 9711.
