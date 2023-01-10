Ocean City to Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Provided

OCEAN CITY - Ocean City will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The ceremony will start at 12 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event brings the community together to remember Dr. King through words, song and dance. 

