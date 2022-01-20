NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Francis Thomas Zane, passed away on January 19, 2022. Dad finally got his wish to be upstairs with his wife, our mother, Mae. We are happy they are together again and at peace but the hole in our hearts has grown 2 sizes larger. Dad proudly served in the military. He spent 30 years working for the Postal Service. After retirement it didn’t take long for him to realize it just wasn’t for him. So he worked a few more jobs, a bank messenger and then as security at the Wildwood Convention Center. He enjoyed it all. At the age of 84 he decided he worked enough. He has since enjoyed spending his time working on his lawn and playing games on the iPad. He is survived by his three children Dennis (Janis), Catherine, Glen (Maddy); 4 grandchildren, Gina, Laurie, Joseph and Rob; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by some very special neighbors who always looked out for him. At his request, there will be no service as he said, “I am the last one left”. Burial will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com

