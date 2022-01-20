Francis Thomas Zane, passed away on January 19, 2022. Dad finally got his wish to be upstairs with his wife, our mother, Mae. We are happy they are together again and at peace but the hole in our hearts has grown 2 sizes larger. Dad proudly served in the military. He spent 30 years working for the Postal Service. After retirement it didn’t take long for him to realize it just wasn’t for him. So he worked a few more jobs, a bank messenger and then as security at the Wildwood Convention Center. He enjoyed it all. At the age of 84 he decided he worked enough. He has since enjoyed spending his time working on his lawn and playing games on the iPad. He is survived by his three children Dennis (Janis), Catherine, Glen (Maddy); 4 grandchildren, Gina, Laurie, Joseph and Rob; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by some very special neighbors who always looked out for him. At his request, there will be no service as he said, “I am the last one left”. Burial will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Documentary Recalls Long-forgotten Dennisville Train Crash
- Driver Charged After Elderly Ocean City Pedestrian Dies Being Hit by Car
- Indictments Filed Jan. 11
- Court House Para-Athlete Inducted into National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame
- W. Cape May Supports License Bid for Cannabis Dispensary
- Cape May Reorganizes Virtually; Short-term Rental Ordinance Introduced
- Shamrock Move Will Be a 2-day Job
- COAH Fund Controversy Lingers in Cape May
- County Announces 4 New Covid Deaths
- Update on Proposed Beesley’s Point Winery Offered
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May - I had have a physical disability since birth, I can't drive and can barely sign my name. In order to maintain a disabled parking placard I have to ask someone too fill out a form, have my doctor...
- Wildwood - Remember you can’t pay it forward with a random act of kindness unless it’s on social media. Tired of always seeing my family on social media being used to make others feel good.
- Villas - Is there any truth to the posts on FB that the Govt is giving free phones to seniors on medicare??
- Middle Township - How come Middle Township didn’t post in anything in the newspaper for a Construction official job. The old construction official left a week ago. And now I read on the township website that they...
- North Cape May - Regarding the Cape May spout suggesting unhappy NJ residents relocate to Texas! The inference that Gov. Abbott was putting National Guard troops at risk by deploying them to the lawless border was...