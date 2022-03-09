ZAKARIAN, GARABED V.

Garabed V. Zakarian, age 85, of Rehoboth Beach, DE passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at home. He was born on Monday, March 9, 1936, in Salem, New Jersey, son of the late Ovsavna & Vehan Zakarian.Mr. Zakarian was predeceased by his wife, Dolores J. Crader Zakarian, whom he loved dearly; son Garabed “Gary” D. Zakarian, granddaughter, little angel Shelby Lynn; and brother, Zakar “Zak” and his wife Millie Zakarian. He is survived by son, Daniel V. Zakarian, of Houston, TX; daughter, Karen L. Zakarian, of Rehoboth Beach, DE; son-in-law, Jesse D. Burns; daughter, Margaret “Margie” A. Hayden and her husband David, of Wilmington, DE; 4 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. And sisters-in-law, Patricia Pierce, Joan and her husband Thomas Neville, all of Anderson, SCMass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 12:00 PM at St. Edmond Catholic Church, Rehoboth Beach, DE, where friends may call beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Newark, DE.Visit Mr. Zakarian’s Life Memorial webpage and sign the virtual guestbook at parsellfuneralhomes.com http://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com/.

