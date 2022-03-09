ZAKARIAN, GARABED V.

Garabed V. Zakarian, age 85, of Rehoboth Beach, DE passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at home. He was born on Monday, March 9, 1936, in Salem, New Jersey, son of the late Ovsavna & Vehan Zakarian.Mr. Zakarian was predeceased by his wife, Dolores J. Crader Zakarian, whom he loved dearly; son Garabed “Gary” D. Zakarian, granddaughter, little angel Shelby Lynn; and brother, Zakar “Zak” and his wife Millie Zakarian. He is survived by son, Daniel V. Zakarian, of Houston, TX; daughter, Karen L. Zakarian, of Rehoboth Beach, DE; son-in-law, Jesse D. Burns; daughter, Margaret “Margie” A. Hayden and her husband David, of Wilmington, DE; 4 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. And sisters-in-law, Patricia Pierce, Joan and her husband Thomas Neville, all of Anderson, SCMass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 12:00 PM at St. Edmond Catholic Church, Rehoboth Beach, DE, where friends may call beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Newark, DE.Visit Mr. Zakarian’s Life Memorial webpage and sign the virtual guestbook at parsellfuneralhomes.com http://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com/.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man Who Killed North Wildwood Toddler Can Thank Covid for Early Release
- Car Drives Off Parkway, Into Wetlands
- School Board Responds to Call for Book Ban
- No Relief for Dennis Township Robber
- Car Drives Off Road at 2 Mile Landing
- Indictments Filed March 1
- Van Drew Reacts to State of Union
- Former City Manager Sues Cape May
- Vehicle Thefts Continue to Rise
- Couple Finds Pearl at Lobster House
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Stone Harbor - So, the White House sends Kamala Harris to Poland to "Calm the masses". Oh, please!! Is this the best we can do? She couldn't even correct the ongoing issue with immigration at our...
- Wildwood - Who is the lady who walks through the Wildwood acme with clothespins attached to her jacket?
- Cape May - A clean sweep for republicans in 2022 and Ron Desantis in 2024. Our countries last hope!
- Cape May County - There’re really charging an officer criminally for looking into an accident that wasn’t handled properly by the responding agency? The offense deserves internal charges at best. He obviously was an...
- Cape May - I am sure Joe Biden and his staff do not read The Herald and this forum, but local politicians do, so it's time to get off your duffs and unleash the most powerful fighting forces on the planet...