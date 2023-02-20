YOUNG, GEORGE MAURICE, JR.

George Maurice Young Jr, age 63, passed away February 16th, 2023.Born in Somers Point, NJ. He grew up in Upper Township and Ocean City until residing in Tuckahoe. George was a “Jack of all trades” and had many skills and talents, above all he was a well-known respected carpenter. His hobbies included kayaking, bottle hunting, gardening and taking care of his “weeds”. What brought him the most joy in life were his girls and grandchildren.George is survived by his soulmate Donna Cross; children Tara Donley (John), Nicole Young, Julie Reineck, Kimberly Young (Adriana Gamarra) and Wilhelmina Young (Randy Young); siblings Terri Lea, Louise Musson, Troy David and Ted Dawkins. Parents George Young Sr. and stepfather Theadore “Dudley” Dawkins; grandchildren Hailey, Nathan, Treyvin, Noah, Vicente, Isabella, Raelyn, and Brian; sadly missed by cousin and life long friend Donnie.George was preceded in death by his mother Joan Dawkins and infant brother Tommy.A Family Tribute will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 pm at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where family and friends may call from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Burial is private.Memorials may be given to the family by venmo @tdonley82.Arrangements are by The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

