YOUNG, GEORGE MAURICE, JR.

George Maurice Young Jr, age 63, passed away February 16th, 2023.Born in Somers Point, NJ. He grew up in Upper Township and Ocean City until residing in Tuckahoe. George was a “Jack of all trades” and had many skills and talents, above all he was a well-known respected carpenter. His hobbies included kayaking, bottle hunting, gardening and taking care of his “weeds”. What brought him the most joy in life were his girls and grandchildren.George is survived by his soulmate Donna Cross; children Tara Donley (John), Nicole Young, Julie Reineck, Kimberly Young (Adriana Gamarra) and Wilhelmina Young (Randy Young); siblings Terri Lea, Louise Musson, Troy David and Ted Dawkins. Parents George Young Sr. and stepfather Theadore “Dudley” Dawkins; grandchildren Hailey, Nathan, Treyvin, Noah, Vicente, Isabella, Raelyn, and Brian; sadly missed by cousin and life long friend Donnie.George was preceded in death by his mother Joan Dawkins and infant brother Tommy.A Family Tribute will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 pm at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where family and friends may call from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Burial is private.Memorials may be given to the family by venmo @tdonley82.Arrangements are by The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- N. Cape May Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- Driver in Fatal H2oi Crash Rejects Plea Deal
- Police Looking for Suspects in 2 Armed Carjackings
- CMCo Corrections Officer Charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Minor
- Boardwalk Game Operator Banned for 10 Years
- Avalon Burglary Investigation Continues
- $65M-$70M Luxury Resort Proposed in Dennis
- Indictments Filed Feb. 14
- Cape May Point Science Center Has a Plan to Save the Whales
- Prosecutor Reports 16 Drug-Related Overdoses Since Feb. 1
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - I notice that whenever there is a comment about gun control on here, the spouters go crazy. They call you names, they say you are evil or crazy, one person told me to “change my diaper” and another...
- Ocean City - The existential threat to America is the "DEI" movement now being implemented across our country.The principles of individual rights,responsibilities and merit are replaced by the principle...
- North Wildwood - There are 2 types of evil doers in this world. Those that do evil, and those that don't condone it, perpetuate it, and like our 2nd Ammendment advocates down here, those that excuse it.
- Ocean City - The sky isn't falling so if you want to repeat the lie that carbon dioxide is a pollutant thats your right.However,if you profit from telling a lie or cause other people to lose their money...
- Villas - During the Dominion Vs. FOX trial it has been discovered through text messages that Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity & Laura Ingraham sent to each other that they knew there was no fraud in the 2020...