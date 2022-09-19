NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Wayne Henry Wyatt, 69, of 243 E Walker Ave. in Asheboro, NC went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Hospice House in Asheboro after a short illness. Wayne was born and raised in New Jersey and moved his family to North Carolina in 1992. Wayne spent many years working as a truck driver and retired from UPS Freight. He was known for knowing a little bit about a lot of things. His daughters always knew who to call when they needed something fixed. Wayne enjoyed bird watching, riding his motorcycle and reading. In more recent times he enjoyed helping his daughter care for the animals on her farm. He was a veteran, serving in the Army when he was a young man. His desire was always to work hard and maintain integrity in everything he did.Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Julia and Mark Jones. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Christa & husband Dustin Daniel of Staley NC, Megan Noel Wyatt and Kathleen Ann Wyatt of Siler City, NC, his ex-wife Filomena Wyatt of Siler City, NC and ex-wife Pamela Wyatt of Durham, NC, his sisters Dottie & Ken Cornell of Willis, TX, Della DeSantis of Charlotte, NC, Julie Buckchetsky of Dias Creek, NJ, Leann & Al DiLorenzo of Charlotte, NC.Arrangements are being handled by Mid-State Cremation & Funeral Service. Memorials can be made to Hospice of Randolph, 446 Vision Drive Asheboro, NC 27203 or to Eastern Randolph FFA Alumni c/o Raymond Caviness - 6861 Bonlee Bennett Road, Siler City, NC 27344.

