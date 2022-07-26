NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sandra Ann Wunder (Oberholtzer) "Sandy", 84, of Lewisburg, PA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1938 and grew up in nearby Oreland. After high school she attended Keystone College for two years, later graduating from Upsala College in NJ with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She worked for many years as a professional proofreader for several large Philadelphia publishing companies before moving to Belleplain, NJ to start a family with her husband, Melvin "Mel" Wunder. Three kids and many years later, she would return to Pennsylvania to live out retirement before peacefully passing away at home, surrounded by loved ones.She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Melvin John Wunder, and her three sons: Daniel (Robin), George (Martha), and Carl (Oksana), along with grandkids Maxim, Alex, Catherine, and Geneva. Services will be held on Saturday, July 30th at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. Service will start at 2 p.m. Interment at Asbury Meeting House in Swainton, NJ will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy's memory can be made to Messiah Lutheran Church in Ocean View, NJ and Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lewisburg, PA.www.radzieta.com

