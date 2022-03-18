WIZST, ELSIE HUNTER

Elsie Hunter Wizst, 90, passed away on March 9, 2022. Elsie was from North Wildwood, NJ and Delray Beach, FL. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chief William J. Wizst Sr. on October 13, 2009 and her parents Elsie I. and George S. Carlin.Surviving are two children, Diane Fish and (Michael Fish) and Wiliam J. Wizst Jr. and (Kimberly Clark Wizst). Grandchildren Heather Fish and Courtney Fish, Koral Wizst, Morgan Wizst and William J. Wizst III.She was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Collingdale where she graduated High School in 1949. She was an administrative assistant for Cape May County American Heart Association, a secretary in Philadelphia, a Legal Secretary in Wildwood and Wildwood Police Department before retiring in 1985.She married William J. Wizst Sr. in 1954.She was a loyal member of Eastern Star, the Ladies Auxiliary of Anglesea Fire Company, North Wildwood Republican Party, and a board member for Margaret Mace. She attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and St. Simeons by the Sea.A memorial for Elsie’s life will be held in North Wildwood, please contact the family for additional information.

