WISTING, DORIS K.

Doris K. Wisting, 94, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia and was a longtime resident of Cape May County.Miss Doris was a member of Great Commission Baptist Church. She was a multigeneration Sunday School teacher and VBS teacher, having taught hundreds of kids over the years, and helped run the Backyard Bible Club with Norma Marriner.Miss Doris loved cooking soup and delivering it to shut-ins as her own mission with service to others. She enjoyed writing poetry and reading the newspaper front to back every day to keep up on the news. She was a member of the Rio Grande Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for 67 years and former President of the PTA of the Rio Grande School. She also served as a judge for the county elections.Miss Doris is survived by her children, Bonnie (Roy) Hess, Sherrie Meenan, Cindie Gunther, and Robert J. (Christine) Wisting; her grandchildren, Lisa Korell Hess, Sean (Danielle) Meenan, Danielle (Steve) Heaney, Anders Wisting Gunther, Pelle Wisting Gunther, Larkspur Wisting Gunther, Robert Mark Wisting, and Amber Fallon Wisting; and great grandchildren, Declan Meenan, Grayson Meenan, Finley Heaney, and Malia Rose Lobb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Ockie” Wisting; her brother, Connie Johnson, Sr.; and her sons in law, Michael Meenan and Robert Gunther.Funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Rio Grande Baptist Cemetery will be private. Memorial donations may be made to The Great Commission Baptist Church, 18 Swainton Goshen Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or to the Rio Grande Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 675, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

