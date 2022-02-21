NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Deborah Winslow, age 66, passed away peacefully February 16, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born March 7, 1955 in Camden, New Jersey to John and Florence Davenport.Deborah was a very caring person who welcomed and treated everyone who walked into her home as family. She loved to cook, be outdoors doing yard work, and spending time with her two grandchildren, Juliauna Solomon and Kylie Winslow.For many years, Deborah worked for the United States Coast Guard at the Cape May Tracen Base Center in Cape May, New Jersey. There, she managed two busy clubs, The Harborside and The Ocean View. She dedicated many hours to her job and was very successful in what she did.Deborah is survived by her mother Florence Davenport; sister and brother-in-law, Floss and George Harley, brother John Davenport, brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Stephanie Davenport; daughter Deborah Solomon, son and daughter-in-law Dennis and Kristine Winslow; two grandchildren, Juliauna Solomon and Kylie Winslow; and her best friend, Wayne Adams. All of these she loved and touched deeply.Deborah is predeceased by her husband, Dennis Winslow, her father John Davenport and her two sisters, Linda Cipriano and Brenda Hennessy.Please join us in a Memorial Visitation Friday afternoon, February 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm-2:00 pm and a Memorial Service at 2:00 pm at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204. A Celebration of Life will be at the Erma Fire Department 415 Breakwater Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204.In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Diamonds in the Ruff, PO Box 236, Woodstown, NJ 08098. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

