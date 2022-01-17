WILSON, JAY E., SR.

Jay E Wilson, Sr. passed away on January 12th, 2022 in his beloved hometown of Wildwood New Jersey. He was 80 years old. His dementia diagnosis created serious medical issues, but he always maintained an upbeat attitude and zest for life. Until the very end we were blessed with his bright smile, trademark dimples and even some dance moves. He was a strong, proud man and remained that way until his last day on this earth.Jay's childhood was full of fun times and adventure despite growing up in a small town post depression and during World War II. He could always be seen around town with his three beloved brothers and neighborhood friends. He was very popular in the community. Jay was a very hard worker and had great respect for all that were honest hardworking people as well. He loved working for Acme Markets in Cape May NJ and was a proud Produce Manager for 43 years.The thing Jay was most proud of was his family. He married Betty Ann Peebles 58 years ago at St. Ann's Church in Wildwood and had 4 children; Jay Jr., Jeffrey, Jill and Jameil. His children were his pride and joy.Jay was known for being a straight shooter. You could always count on him to tell it like it is. His word was his bond and he always meant what he said. He was a kind and generous man that was beloved by his many nieces and nephews. Everyone adored Uncle Jay. He appreciated the simple things in life; honesty, hard work, family and of course Philadelphia sports teams ... especially the Phillies and the Eagles.Jay leaves behind his wife, Betty Peebles Wilson; son Jay E Wilson Jr (Christina), daughter Jill (Christopher), and son Jameil; grandchildren: Danielle, Joshua, Jalen, Jonah, Jayna, Jaclyn, and Jacobi; great grandchildren Josie and Ace; and siblings: Jessie Griffin ,Joan Freeman, Crawford A Wilson Jr, and Melvin Wilson.He is predeceased by his parents, Crawford A. and Hellen Wilson, Sr., his son Jeffrey, daughter-in-law Markia, and siblings Douglas Henley, Joyce Davis, and Clarence Wilson.Services will be Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Services will start at 12:00 noon. Interment is private, donations may be made in Jay’s name to HFC, Bringing light to Alzheimer’s, 9301 Whilshire Boulevard, Suite 507, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- North Wildwood Asks for Help ID'ing Suspect After Alleged Car Break-in
- Indictments Filed Jan. 11
- Cape May Reorganizes Virtually; Short-term Rental Ordinance Introduced
- W. Cape May Supports License Bid for Cannabis Dispensary
- Documentary Recalls Long-forgotten Dennisville Train Crash
- Local Man Gives Dumped Ducks a 2nd Chance
- County Reports 13 Covid Deaths, Averages 210 New Cases a Day
- New Law Exempts Commercial Fisherman from State Unemployment Tax
- County Announces 4 New Covid Deaths
- Update on Proposed Beesley’s Point Winery Offered
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Lower Township - Die Eagles Die...Boo hoo... There is a God! Phila, the WORST fans on the planet! This just breaks my heart they're done!
- Cape May - And now for a pet peeve of mine…Would the female traffic & weather reporters on TV with the long straggling hair please drape it over your right shoulder and not your left? When you turn to...
- AVALON MANOR - I agree with the spout off from the Middle Twp tax payer on why no relief on taxes when there is significant growth everywhere you look in Township, BUT, no increase in Township cost other than...
- Middle Township - How is the school going to have drama club with so much student participation during COVID? It isn’t a small group of students for a sport. Let’s start thinking logically and about the safety of the...
- Cape May County - Re: Condo collapse in FL kills 97 due to corrosion. Hint about which condo has visible, and visible from the street, heavily rusted steel, vertical columns, in Stone Harbor: It is on Dune Drive....