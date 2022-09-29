Harriet Chapas Wilson, 80, died September 1, 2022. The youngest of three sisters, she was born to Greek immigrants Tamis and Sophie Zarpa on 2/21/42 in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from New Brunswick High School (1960) and Douglas College (1964). She married and moved to Hatboro, PA where she raised four children. Talented in knitting and crocheting, she created much of her family’s wardrobe. After retiring from retail management in 1997 she moved to West Cape May. She volunteered at several local nonprofits, including hospice and East Lynne Theater Company. Friends knew to look for her at the end of Beach Avenue at sunset. She is survived by sister Aspasia Sue Burton; her children and their spouses, Katherine, Martin, Michael (Ginger) and Christopher (Jennifer); and grandchildren, Matthew, Elaina, Hannah and Alex. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, October 8 at Sunset Pavilion, 62 Beach Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to East Lynne Theater Company.
