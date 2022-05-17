NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILLIAMS, HARVEY LEWIS, 95, of Cape May, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2022. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

To plant a tree in memory of HARVEY WILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.