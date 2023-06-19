WILLIAMS, DORIS

Doris Williams (nee Hentges), 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on June 18, 2023 at home with her family by her side. She was born January 24, 1939 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to J. Robert Hentges and Lillian L. Hentges, both of whom are deceased. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Charles Williams, her brother, the Honorable Wm. Robert Hentges, Cape May County Surrogate, and his wife, Dorothy G. Hentges.

