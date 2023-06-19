WILLIAMS, DORIS

Doris Williams (nee Hentges), 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on June 18, 2023 at home with her family by her side. She was born January 24, 1939 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to J. Robert Hentges and Lillian L. Hentges, both of whom are deceased. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Charles Williams, her brother, the Honorable Wm. Robert Hentges, Cape May County Surrogate, and his wife, Dorothy G. Hentges.
Doris was raised on Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania until the age of 8 years when her family moved to West Wildwood, NJ. She attended Glenwood Avenue School in Wildwood and graduated from Wildwood High School, Class of 1956. After graduation, she was employed as a Legal Secretary for Eloise Bright, Esquire. During this time, she married Lewis Bailey of Wildwood, and they had a daughter, Diana Lynn. Shortly thereafter, Lew was hired by the FAA at NAFEC, Atlantic County. They moved to Egg Harbor Township and Doris was also employed by the FAA. During her employment there, they had their daughter, Sharon Kay. They moved to English Creek Road where they enjoyed becoming part of the 4-H Horse Club. After 12 years of marriage they divorced, but still remained good friends until Lew’s death in 2018.
Through God’s intervention, she met her late husband, Charlie, in June 1969 and they were married on June 19, 1970 at the home of her late brother, Bob Hentges, who at that time was the Mayor of West Wildwood. She, Diana and Sharon moved to Cape May Court House and they became a blended family which included Charlie’s son, Charles P. Williams. In 1972, they had their daughter, Bonnie, so they became parents of “yours, mine, and ours”! Their children remain a very close family.
Shortly thereafter, she was employed by Frederick W. Schmidt, Esquire as legal secretary and bookkeeper until her retirement in 2005, to spend her retirement years with her family.
She was a 50+ member of the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, where she was active in several areas.
She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Charlie, on October 30, 2022. She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Edward) Watson, Sharon (Howard) Chambers, Bonnie (Len) Oppenberg, and her son Charles (April) Williams; and grandchildren, Brandon McLaughlan, Matthew Watson, Patrick (Tyler) Williams, Grace Oppenberg, and Ian Oppenberg; and great-granddaughter, Hayley McLaughlan. Her extended family grandchildren include Jim Grebe, Arielle Cannon, Matthew Revak and their families; in addition, her niece, Kimberly Moore, and two nephews, Randy Hentges and Rob Hentges and her sisters-in-law, Kathy Carlberg, and Loretta Spendiff; also nieces and nephews in New York and Florida: Larry, Billy, Ellen, Susie, Harry, Michael, and Lauren.
Her services will be as follows: viewing will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House, NJ; funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church; interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ.
Donations in Doris’ memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
