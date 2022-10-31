WILLIAMS, CHARLES

Charles Williams, 86, of Cape May Court House, New Jersey, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 30, 2022 at Cape Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was born January 18, 1936 in Belcoville, New Jersey and was raised in several different foster homes in Atlantic and Cape May County. His last foster family was Wilbur and Amy Ludlam. He graduated from Middle Township High School in 1953 after which he enlisted in the United State Air Force where he served for four years.Upon discharge from the Air Force, he was employed by Overseas Airlines at the Cape May County Airport as an Aircraft Electrician. Subsequently he was employed by the County of Cape May as an electrician for 25 years, from 1980 to 2015 at which time he was the recipient of the Board of Chosen Freeholders Award.He was a lifetime member of the Middle Township Fire Company where he actively served for 40 years, 19 years of which he served as Lieutenant, Captain, and Commissioner, for which he was awarded pins and a plaque for his service.He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House for 52 years. He served on the Board of Trustees and served as an Usher. He and his wife, Doris, were blessed to have had the opportunity to travel with the Church family on trips to Alaska and Hawaii.Charlie enjoyed fishing and gardening both vegetables and flowers. There was an article in the Atlantic City Press about flowers in the front of the house and along the curb. He spent many days watching and feeding the birds in the back yard. When he became unable to garden in the last couple of years, he took pleasure in watching our neighbor, Larry Sterling, using the garden space to grow his vegetables. Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family during the last few years of his life.He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Doris, son Charles (April) Williams, daughters, Bonnie (Len) Oppenberg, Diana (Edward) Watson, Sharon (Howard) Chambers, sister, Loretta Spendiff, grandchildren Patrick (Tyler) Williams, Grace Oppenberg, Ian Oppenberg, Matthew Watson, Brandon McLaughlin, Arielle (Dale) Cannon and Jim (Nicole) Grebe, and several great grandchildren. He also had extended family in New York and Florida.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Charlie’s memory to the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House or a charity of their choice.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 3rd at the First United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 with viewing from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with service following at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
