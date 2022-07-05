NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Anna Wickham, 84, of Rio Grande passed on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Anna went by Anne and was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 23rd, 1938 and was daughter of the late Harry and Edna Schreiber. Anna was a loyal and loving family wife. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved decorating for holidays such as Christmas, was an avid soap opera watcher of Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful, liked to cook, enjoyed pork roll, scrapple, ham and cabbage and tomato sandwiches, loved iced tea and soda over water, when young she frequented the beach often eventually prompting her move to Wildwood. Her kindness to all people and devotion to her loved ones is a tribute to the beauty of her heart and soul. Her inspiring presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to have known her. She is survived by her brother; Joseph Schreiber, her three sons Joseph, Kevin and John and her only daughter, Patricia; her 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother; Harry Schreiber and her husband; John Wickham. Family and friends are welcome to join us at St. Annes Church in Wildwood, New Jersey on Friday, July 8th at 10:00am for prayer followed by an 11:00am mass. In lieu of flowers it is requested that a memorial donation be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation.

