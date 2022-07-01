Anna Wickham, 84, of Rio Grande passed on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Anna went by Anne and was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 23rd, 1938 and was daughter of the late Harry and Edna Schreiber. Anna was a loyal and loving family wife. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved decorating for holidays such as Christmas, was an avid soap opera watcher of Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful, liked to cook, enjoyed pork roll, scrapple, ham and cabbage and tomato sandwiches, loved iced tea and soda over water, when young she frequented the beach often eventually prompting her move to Wildwood. Her kindness to all people and devotion to her loved ones is a tribute to the beauty of her heart and soul. Her inspiring presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to have known her. She is survived by her brother; Joseph Schreiber, her three sons Joseph, Kevin and John and her only daughter, Patricia; her 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother; Harry Schreiber and her husband; John Wickham. Family and friends are welcome to join us at St. Annes Church in Wildwood, New Jersey on Friday, July 8th at 10:00am for prayer followed by an 11:00am mass. In lieu of flowers it is requested that a memorial donation be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Public Assistance Sought to Identify Cape May Shoplifters
- Court House Resident Wins Miss New Jersey
- PHOTOS: Court House Home Engulfed in Flames
- Wildwood Officials Charged with Health Benefits Fraud
- Wildwood Resident Raises Boardwalk Concerns
- Prosecutor’s Office Arrests Three for Heroin, Cocaine
- High-Speed Carjacking Pursuit Throws Owner Off Roof; Vehicle Recovered
- Pedestrian Killed in Burleigh Hit-and-Run; Driver Charged
- Indictments Filed June 28
- Villas Men Booked for Arson of a Vehicle
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Cape May - RE: The Stone Harbor firefighter asking everyone not to stop in the middle of the road to save turtles. Good advice and thank you for your service keeping us safe.
- Erma - About Thornton's Step son ; No county counsel has ever had a car.
- Strathmere - Liberals and Democrats will never know the absolute crippling anxiety experienced by right-wingers and otherwise normal people in social gatherings whenever politics or even mildly debatable topics...
- Stone Harbor - Here's something you WON'T read or hear on TV. This is first hand info from a Senator verbatim. The Biden administration is workin g on ways to ban, ATV's, Off Road Vehicles, Snow...
- Middle Township / Rio Grande - Middle Dog Park Goes To The Dogs. We have been using this a few times a month since it opened. It is now gone to the dogs, No maintenance or repair being done, No more water for dogs in this heat,...