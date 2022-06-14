WHITTINGTON, THOMAS CHARLES

Thomas “Tim” Charles Whittington, 87, of South Seaville , NJ passed away at Cooper Hospital on Friday, June 10th, 2022.Thomas was predeceased by his parents Hazel Nickerson and Thomas Whittington, his wife Elizabeth, as well as his son Christopher and brother David. He is survived by his sister Carol (VanArtsdalen), his son Shaun (wife Debbie); grandchildren Garryn, Braden, Landon, and Leiah; his extended family of nieces and nephews and his dear friends at Special Services School.Thomas was born and raised in Cape May County, Sea Isle City, and South Seaville. He attended Middle Township High School and then went on to Rutgers University. He spent 3 years in the United States Army, where most of his deployment was in Germany.He began his teaching career and met the love of his life Elizabeth. They married and moved to South Seaville. They had their first son Timothy Shaun in 1969 and then Christopher Thomas Elvins in 1976. Christopher was challenged with cerebral palsy.Thomas took a job at Mainland Regional High School. He taught Spanish there for 14 years and then took the Assistant Vice Principal job for 4 years. He retired and became a stay-at-home father and helped to take care of Christopher. He took on being a board member at the Special Services School where he spent decades trying to do the right things by the Special Needs Children at the school. He would help his wife Elizabeth write, create sets, and perform puppet shows at the library, house, and schools. He also transformed his garage into a train room for his beloved grandchildren.Thomas will be remembered as a loving, caring man and anyone who met him adored him. He loved playing with his grandchildren and playing with his furry grandpuppies. He loved feeding his wild birds in his back yard and reading. He would read 2 to 3 novels a week and would complete the crossword puzzle daily in the Atlantic City Press.He is dancing again with his wife and reunited with his son. We know he will be watching his sports and reading novels. He will be sadly missed. We love you!Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
