Wayne N. White, age 92, passed away peacefully due to various age related conditions on December 29, 2021. Born in Kentucky, September 6th 1929, and raised in McAlister OK.Wayne graduated from West Point Military Academy, class of 1952. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant and after completing Ranger training, he served as a Ranger in the Korean War. He was always active in West Point Alumni activities and always kept in contact with many fellow classmates throughout his life.Wayne lived most of his life in Media and Springfield PA. He also lived is his beloved town of Ocean City NJ, and for a short time in St. Pete, FL. Before living in Ocean City he spent every year vacationing there with his family. A favorite saying of Wayne’s was after diving in 60 degree water “It doesn’t get any better than this!” even at the age of 88!Wayne loved playing cards, reading, bike riding, dancing and golf. After the Army Wayne worked as a Project Engineer in the Space Division at General Electric his entire career. Wayne had multiple loves in his life, and will be dearly missed by a large extended family.Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard, and the Mother of his children Bethany Hurder White, his wife Edith nee Ciancagline, son Kevin White, step grandson Brandt Marino, and surviving wife’s son Keith Petrosky.Wayne is survived by his wife Elizabeth Fulton White, son Wayne N White Jr., daughter Karen White Uhlarik (Joseph), grandchildren Joseph Uhlarik II, Megan Uhlarik, stepchildren that he loved as his own, Teresa (Richard) Marino, Maria Croce Bruno Swan (Randy), Bob Croce (Robin), step grandchildren Marshall and Rachel Bruno, wife Elizabeth’s daughter Sonya Coant (Charles), son Charles Jr, and Sonya’s daughter Angela Christaldi.A family service is being planned in mid 2022 with services to be held for his interment at West Point. Prayers are appreciated for the surviving family members.

