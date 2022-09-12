WHILDEN, HARRY F. JR.

Harry F. Whilden, Jr., 81, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. Born in Mayville, NJ to the late Harry F. Whilden, Sr. and Vera Barnard Whilden, he graduated from Middle Township High School Class of 1959 and the University of Maryland. He was a physical therapist and owned North Country Physical Therapy Associates. For the last fifteen years before retirement, he was employed by Western Hills Corporation, Western Division where he supervised numerous hospitals. He was very involved with the Boy Scouts of America, and he was the Health and Safety Coordinator for four National Jamborees. He was a member of Greater Phoenix Barbershop Chorus – award winning Phoenicians.Harry is survived by his son Harry “Trip” F. Whilden, III; his daughter Robin L. Ferrall (David); his sisters Kay Aspell and Genevra Alberts; his grandchildren Gage Whilden, Ethan Ferrall, and Reese Ferrall; his aunt Jean Logan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Sharon.Services will be private.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com

