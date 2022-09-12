WHILDEN, HARRY F. JR.

Harry F. Whilden, Jr., 81, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. Born in Mayville, NJ to the late Harry F. Whilden, Sr. and Vera Barnard Whilden, he graduated from Middle Township High School Class of 1959 and the University of Maryland. He was a physical therapist and owned North Country Physical Therapy Associates. For the last fifteen years before retirement, he was employed by Western Hills Corporation, Western Division where he supervised numerous hospitals. He was very involved with the Boy Scouts of America, and he was the Health and Safety Coordinator for four National Jamborees. He was a member of Greater Phoenix Barbershop Chorus – award winning Phoenicians.Harry is survived by his son Harry “Trip” F. Whilden, III; his daughter Robin L. Ferrall (David); his sisters Kay Aspell and Genevra Alberts; his grandchildren Gage Whilden, Ethan Ferrall, and Reese Ferrall; his aunt Jean Logan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Sharon.Services will be private.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wildwood Bust Yields Close to $1 Million of Fentanyl, Heroin, Cash
- Wildwood Boardwalk Construction Enters Second Phase
- Lost Stone Harbor Paddleboarder Was Rescued by Neighbors
- Indictments Filed Sept. 6
- Oceanview Motel To Get Renovations After Sale
- Herald Overcomes Legal Challenge to Press Freedom
- Lower Votes to Add Occupancy Tax
- Cape May Gives Green Light for New Desalination Plant
- Mullock Says Council Opposes Special Zone for ICONA
- PHOTOS: Whitesboro Festival 2022
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Lower - “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.” Mark Twain. Some people could learn a lot from this statement, made by a true statesman.
- N. Wildwood - I’m sorry to all those who this will offend but it’s just a joke guys… The border is secured by security who secured the border. If securing the border appears to not be secured then check yourself...
- Sea isle city - The Biden Administration continues to claim that the border is "closed". When Burger King or Starbucks is closed, nobody gets in. Nobody gets a burger or coffee. Nobody even comes and tries...
- Lower - I do hope that the Herald has or is going to bring suit against the person who brought suit challenging freedom of the press and the lawyer who thought it was a good idea to present this case to the...
- Villas - Only two people were invited to the Queen's funeral, President Biden and the first lady. Mr. Trump , it is not always about you. You were " not invited ". It must have been a slow...