WHEATON, MIMI

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Mimi Mary Beth Wheaton (née Check), 66, of North Wildwood passed peacefully at home, April 14, 2022, surrounded by family.She was born in Roselle, NJ and grew up in Plainfield. Her younger years were devoted to dance, tap, and jazz, but especially ballet in which she excelled. Later, she attended Katherine Gibbs College in New York City.After marrying her husband, Mark, they moved from Houston to Pittsburgh, then later settled in West Chester, PA. There, Mimi had two daughters and worked for 15 years in the West Chester Area School District. Mimi was known for her hospitality and her effervescent personality.She loved to entertain guests and bring people together. Her big annual Christmas Eve gatherings were legendary. She loved to cook, and always made her mother’s traditional ethnic Slovakian dishes for the holidays.She had the opportunity to travel widely to places such as China, Japan, Germany, and many others. Her grandchildren were her heart’s joy, and she treasured every minute with them.Mimi retired to North Wildwood and spent winters in Stuart, FL, where she cherished annual visits from her grandchildren, which included memorable trips to Disney World.Mimi is survived by her husband, Mark; daughters Megan (Tom) and Kylene; three grandchildren, Marnie, Ryan, and Annie; and brothers David and Danny.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer (www.foundationforwomenscancer.com).

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.