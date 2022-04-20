WHEATON, MIMI

Mimi Mary Beth Wheaton (née Check), 66, of North Wildwood passed peacefully at home, April 14, 2022, surrounded by family.She was born in Roselle, NJ and grew up in Plainfield. Her younger years were devoted to dance, tap, and jazz, but especially ballet in which she excelled. Later, she attended Katherine Gibbs College in New York City.After marrying her husband, Mark, they moved from Houston to Pittsburgh, then later settled in West Chester, PA. There, Mimi had two daughters and worked for 15 years in the West Chester Area School District. Mimi was known for her hospitality and her effervescent personality.She loved to entertain guests and bring people together. Her big annual Christmas Eve gatherings were legendary. She loved to cook, and always made her mother’s traditional ethnic Slovakian dishes for the holidays.She had the opportunity to travel widely to places such as China, Japan, Germany, and many others. Her grandchildren were her heart’s joy, and she treasured every minute with them.Mimi retired to North Wildwood and spent winters in Stuart, FL, where she cherished annual visits from her grandchildren, which included memorable trips to Disney World.Mimi is survived by her husband, Mark; daughters Megan (Tom) and Kylene; three grandchildren, Marnie, Ryan, and Annie; and brothers David and Danny.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer (www.foundationforwomenscancer.com).
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man Sleeping On Sailboat Washes Up in Avalon
- 2 Arrested in Villas Drug Bust
- Recreational Weed Sales Begin Day After 420
- Owner Cited After Boat Sinks Off Wildwood Coast
- Cape May Introduces Outdoor Dining Ordinance
- Crash Sends 4 to Hospital
- FEMA’s New Flood Insurance Pricing Takes Effect
- Boat Grounded in Hereford Inlet
- Controversy Surrounds ‘Temporary’ Hiring of DeMarzo as Upper Administrator
- County OKs Park Upgrades; Opposes DEP Rules; Approves $24M Services Building
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - By the way, It is "Wildwood Crest", not "Crest" or "The Crest". Come on Editor, you live in Wildwood Crest, keep it real.
- Sea Isle City - The difference between Conservatives and liberals: A Conservative vegetarian doesn't want to eat meat. A liberal vegetarian doesn't want YOU to eat meat.
- Stone Harbor - Not sure but what is consensus of right speed limit on Stone Harbor Blvd.
- Wildwood - The people of Ukraine will not give up their land, homes or their country. The people of The United States wouldn't either. It appears Russia will have to kill everyone including the children...
- Villas - Why are Cape May County business owners looking to hire Russian youth for summer employment? Why would we support providing money to Russian citizens to send or bring back to Russia? I thought...