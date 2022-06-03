Lee (Roland) Wetzel passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He had his own business in the local area for over 40 years. Keep his family in your prayers. Rest in Peace my love. He and his wife lived at Stagecoach Resort until last year (2021). He was the Manager, on the Board of Trustee’s and President of the Board. He felt he made a difference at the resort. Lee enjoyed fishing and traveling with his wife, Enes. He is survived by his wife Enes (Dillman) of 48 years, brother in law Frank (Marge) Farmer, and sister in law Donna (Elmer) Bromley and greatly loved by his niece Christina (Cos), nephew Elmer (Tara), niece Sarah (Omar) and Summer Pop-pop to many great nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Roland Wetzel and Gladys (Payne). Services will be held at the family’s convenience. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
