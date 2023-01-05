WESTHEAD, FRANCES O.

Frances O. Westhead (81) of Cape May Court House died on Tuesday, December 27th surrounded by family.Frances was born on January 16, 1941 in Philadelphia to the late Mr. and Mrs. Stephen J. Orr.She was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School and Bryn Mawr School of Nursing, where she received her RN. Frances was passionate about her career as a maternity nurse at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital. Her interests included playing the piano and cello, as well as taking flying lessons. She had a deep love for the wellbeing of animals and adored volunteering at the local animal shelters.Frances is predeceased by sister Deborah O. Martin and great-granddaughter, Ella C. Maloney. She is not only survived by her brother, Stephen C. Orr (Joan), and her sister, Kathleen Orr VanderGast; but by her beloved children, Jennifer Westhead Arenberg, Stephen Edward Westhead (Kristi), and Megan Westhead Bramble (William); 9 grandchildren Stephen, Jayne, Rachael, Savannah, Haley, Caroline, Greyson, Alyson and Gracyn; and 5 great-grandchildren.A private ceremony will be held with family. To celebrate Frances' life, donations can be made to the Animal Outreach of Cape May County, 600 Park Blvd. Unit #3, West Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.comwesthead
