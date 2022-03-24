NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WEGELIN, MICHAEL ("Mike"), 72, of Ocean View, March 20, 2022. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

