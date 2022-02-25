WEATHERILL, THOMAS H., 67 Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEATHERILL, THOMAS H., 67, of Beesley's Point, February 21, 2022. He worked as a Realtor at ReMax of Ocean City. To plant a tree in memory of THOMAS WEATHERILL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesHelp Sought to ID Alleged Cape May ShopliftersDEP Forcing Sportsman’s Club Out2 Charged for Stealing House9 CMCo Police Officers Received Major Discipline in ’21Upcoming Paving for Avalon, Stone Harbor Boulevards, Court House-South Dennis RoadCrews Battle N. Wildwood House FirePlungeless President's Day Still Draws Crowds to Sea IsleLegislators Implore Unemployment Offices to Open or Cut Leaders' PayIndictments Filed Feb. 15Local Ukrainians React to Russian Invasion VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May - Why is the TV show "The Simpsons" always right about the future of world events? Middle Township - To the spouter(s) complaining about the "County Commissioners giving out Medicaid supplements to the workers at Crest Haven". I've got some news for ya, that money came from Medicaid.... Villas - Years ago went in to school to meet with one of my kids teacher, high school. This young teacher met me wearing slippers, she had an attitude to match. Found out later she was teaching in another... Sea Isle City - Why is there a Sea Isle City dump truck parked at the Oceanview Wawa everyday for serveral hours?W Rio Grande - I saw the Rio Grande Fire Districts budget of $718,450 pass with all of that to be raised through taxation. Where does the money the fire department begs for at the intersections all summer go to? More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald