WAND, NANCY M.

Nancy M. Wand, 89, passed away July 22, 2022. She was a long-time resident of Cape May after her marriage to the late H. David Wand in 1982.Nancy was born in Vineland, NJ on May 14, 1933 to the late Everett and the late Virginia Keen. She graduated from Vineland High School in 1951.Nancy married Robert M Wilson, of Vineland, and had four children; Sharon Riggio, the late R. Thomas Wilson, the late Steven D Wilson (Tasha), and Ronald L. Wilson (Sue). She is survived by six grandchildren; Jennifer Vaiciunas (Saul), Keith DiMarco, Steven Wilson (Catherine), Dustin Wilson, Alaina Wilson and Kyle Wilson. She had two great grandchildren; Ryan Vaiciunas and Allison Vaiciunas. She is survived by two siblings; Marilyn Dondero (Joseph) and David Keen (Clare).Nancy was a long-time member of Cold Spring Presbyterian Church. She was a kind, caring and generous person, always putting others' needs ahead of her own.Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30 at the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204, from 11am to 12pm, followed by a service at 12. Interment will be at the Cold Spring Cemetery, following the service.In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

