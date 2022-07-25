WAND, NANCY M.

Nancy M. Wand, 89, passed away July 22, 2022. She was a long-time resident of Cape May after her marriage to the late H. David Wand in 1982.Nancy was born in Vineland, NJ on May 14, 1933 to the late Everett and the late Virginia Keen. She graduated from Vineland High School in 1951.Nancy married Robert M Wilson, of Vineland, and had four children; Sharon Riggio, the late R. Thomas Wilson, the late Steven D Wilson (Tasha), and Ronald L. Wilson (Sue). She is survived by six grandchildren; Jennifer Vaiciunas (Saul), Keith DiMarco, Steven Wilson (Catherine), Dustin Wilson, Alaina Wilson and Kyle Wilson. She had two great grandchildren; Ryan Vaiciunas and Allison Vaiciunas. She is survived by two siblings; Marilyn Dondero (Joseph) and David Keen (Clare).Nancy was a long-time member of Cold Spring Presbyterian Church. She was a kind, caring and generous person, always putting others' needs ahead of her own.Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30 at the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204, from 11am to 12pm, followed by a service at 12. Interment will be at the Cold Spring Cemetery, following the service.In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: 2 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
- 2 Charged for Vandalism at Villas Church
- Neighbors Object to Modular Structure in Crest Home’s Front Yard
- Court House Men Arrested for Drugs and Child Porn
- 3 Men Charged in SIC Domestic Dispute, Assault of Police
- UPDATE: Young Pilot in Fatal Accident Flew for Banner Company
- Police: Arrest Made for Nursing Home Fraud
- Cape Regional's Maternity Services to End Come September
- Wildwoods Jitney to End Weekday Service
- Stone Harbor Votes to Allow Event Despite Ordinance Ban
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May - RE: The Erma comment on the videos of certain leaders that stated, "You can't get COVID if you are vaccinated". I am a 71 yr. old man that runs, and bikes daily, still rides a...
- CMCH - God bless the Middle Township Police Department! We can’t imagine what you go through in your daily work! We pray God’s strength and wisdom upon you all! In Jesus Holy Name we pray! Thank you for...
- Cape May - The Promenade in Cape May needs to be better maintained. I don’t remember seeing so much trash and cigarette butts under the benches.
- Wildwood - I would like to see the nwbp cirelli boat that docks on 22 nd st most days, row in the Hoffman Race in honor of the best Chief in SJ Lifeguard History.
- Cape May - Lower Township when did it become o k for residents to throw yard trash in their back yard three feet from a neighbors property. I know as a long time resident ,yard trash goes to the curb or to...