WALKER, NANCY HALPIN

Nancy Halpin Walker, 80, a resident of Stone Harbor, NJ for 46 years, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022.Nancy was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the loving wife of the late “diamond” Joe Walker. She was one of four siblings. Nancy has five amazing children: Joe Walker, Andrew Walker, Patrick Walker (deceased), Kim Haggarty, and Kristin Carrea (deceased).Nancy was the rock that held the family together. She was the most loving, caring human that gave and gave, asking nothing in return. “Fancy” Nancy was the cooking queen and the most generous person to the people she loved - yet she would let you know when you crossed that line of “Last Chance Nance”. She was known as “Nanna Clause” to her eleven grandchildren. Nancy was a faithful supporter of the church and Nun’s Beach merchandise in Stone Harbor. She made an impact in this world and will be dearly missed by everyone fortunate enough to have known her.Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 8, 2022 at St. Paul’s Church, 9910 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. A reception will follow at The Lobster House in Cape May, NJ. All are welcome to celebrate Nancy, Joe, and Kristin’s life. Be prepared to tell a story or two.In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Villa Maria by the Sea convent in Stone Harbor and the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary which was a favorite of Nancy’s.

