WALKER, NANCY HALPIN

Nancy Halpin Walker, 80, a resident of Stone Harbor, NJ for 46 years, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022.Nancy was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the loving wife of the late “diamond” Joe Walker. She was one of four siblings. Nancy has five amazing children: Joe Walker, Andrew Walker, Patrick Walker (deceased), Kim Haggarty, and Kristin Carrea (deceased).Nancy was the rock that held the family together. She was the most loving, caring human that gave and gave, asking nothing in return. “Fancy” Nancy was the cooking queen and the most generous person to the people she loved - yet she would let you know when you crossed that line of “Last Chance Nance”. She was known as “Nanna Clause” to her eleven grandchildren. Nancy was a faithful supporter of the church and Nun’s Beach merchandise in Stone Harbor. She made an impact in this world and will be dearly missed by everyone fortunate enough to have known her.Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 8, 2022 at St. Paul’s Church, 9910 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. A reception will follow at The Lobster House in Cape May, NJ. All are welcome to celebrate Nancy, Joe, and Kristin’s life. Be prepared to tell a story or two.In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Villa Maria by the Sea convent in Stone Harbor and the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary which was a favorite of Nancy’s.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 Dead After Chaotic Weekend in Wildwood
- Driver of BMW Arrested in H2oi Golf Cart Crash
- Wildwood Residents Show Up to Demand Answers, Solutions
- Middle Man with Dementia Found Dead
- Father and Son Duo Charged in Burglary
- Fatal Tuckahoe Road Crash Caused by Alcohol
- Wildwood City Officials Warn the Public Ahead of Official Weekend Car Event
- Hurricane Ian’s Effects Will be Felt in CMCo
- Prosecutor Adds Charges Against H2oi Driver
- Indictments Filed Sept. 27
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May Court House - Had enough of democrats yet? I have since November 3, 1992. Enough with the destruction of America!!!
- Stone Harbor - Fascism is a mass political movement that emphasizes extreme nationalism, militarism, and the supremacy of both the nation and the single, powerful leader over the individual citizen. Be careful of...
- West Wildwood - To the spouter asking homeowners to question how the current administration is spending, I agree. The homeowners should continue to question why we have a full time police department and/or patrol...
- Wildwood - Thanks for the stepped up police presence and ticket writing during the canceled TROG event way to go guys. You were a day late and a dollar short.
- Wildwood - Just wondering if the Wildwood Fire Department holds the old motels to the same standards as my 18 year old condo that is full of smoke detectors and emergency lights and the kitchen fire...