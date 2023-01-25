WAGNER, EDWIN WILLIAM, 83 Jan 25, 2023 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAGNER, EDWIN WILLIAM, 83, of Ocean City, January 15, 2023. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. To plant a tree in memory of EDWIN WAGNER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesRoute 9 Closed Briefly While Police Respond to Suicidal ManPa. Woman Charged in Parents’ Murder Has Ties to Sea Isle CityN. Cape May Man, Woman Face Additional Drug ChargesUpper Board Responds to Media Coverage About Former Superintendent's Severance PackageFormer Ocean City Lifeguard Indicted on Sexual Assault ChargesMiddle Honors 3 Retiring EmployeesStone Harbor to Hire Consultant Due to Expected Drop in CRS ScoreJudge Denies Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Against BreweryCoyotes Are Everywhere in NJ, Even on Your StreetSaying Goodbye to the ‘Geator’ VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Upper Township - I was wanting McCarthy and McConnell gone. But I can say McCarthy has done a 180 and is on his game. Very glad to see it and has been well spoken with action put behind his words North Wildwood - Can someone please tell me why all of these stores are turning to self checkout? There is going to be no jobs left! And I shouldn’t have to work and do someone else’s job for them villas - Hey millennials, tired of paying high insurance rates? Why not try driving at a safe interval (means NOT driving up someones butt) when your in such a rush to go to Dunkin Donuts. Sea isle - Chinese scientists say they have discovered that the Earths inner core has stopped spinning and , in fact, may be reversing. Back to the future anyone! ( Biden administration spokesperson just... Wildwood - Does Wildwood have a Boardwalk Improvement District ? If so it does not appear to do very much at all. The Boardwalk area near near the parking lots at Oak and Wildwood Avenues is a complete... More Spouts Local Sports In Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to Pickleball Dec 18, 2022 +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald