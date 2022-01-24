Mary T. Vogel, 88, of Ocean City passed away January 17, 2022, peacefully and with her family by her side. Mary was born in Philadelphia and married the love of her life, Maurice “John” Vogel in 1953. In 1972, Mary and John relocated to Cape May where they operated the Mary Kay apartments for over 25 years. Mary loved her time in Cape May and especially her award-winning hydrangea plants.Predeceased by her husband, John, sister Sarah Currie and brothers John and Francis Louis and granddaughter Katie Vogel. Mary is survived by three children: John Vogel, Lawrence Vogel (Joanne) and Kathy Vince (Paul) and seven grandchildren: Mariam Ibrahim, Colin Vogel (Rachel), Gretchen Weldon (Kirk), Jay Vogel, Bedrah Leon, Renee Hicken (Devon) and April Salcedo. Mary was also blessed with four great grandchildren: Marlee Leon, Jason and Ella Berardi and Houston Weldon.Mary was very close to her sister, Sarah, and her children and always appreciated visits from her niece, Sue Catrambone.Mary and her siblings, at a young age, experienced the untimely death of both parents. This loss created a drive in Mary to help people in need and throughout her life she frequently volunteered for social services like Hospice and gave assistance to friends and strangers in need of housing and financial support. She was an expert at tax preparation and provided this service to many individuals.Mary moved to Ocean City to be close to her grandchildren, Mariam, Bedrah and Renee with whom she shared a special bond. When they were young Mary often cared for them and as she grew older, they, especially Mariam and Renee, took on the role of caring for her in her later years. They regarded their grandmother as their greatest gift.Mary will be interred with her husband John in the Cape May County Veteran’s Cemetery.
