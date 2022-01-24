VETRONE, ELAINE F.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Elaine F. Vetrone, 91, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away January 23, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Walter and Sarah Crawford. Elaine moved to Cape May County 50 years ago after living in Stratford, NJ and was a member of Our Lady of The Angels Church. She loved her glass of wine every night, singing “Howdy Doody Time”, and playing cards. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2000.Elaine is survived by her daughters: Linda (George) Lynch, Ruth (David) Burton, and Barbara (Bob) Kelleher; her sister Sally Pfeiffer; grandchildren: Kim, Debbie, Jenny, Bobby, Ronnie, Katie, Amanda, Megan, Franki, and Leah; as well as 19 great grandchildren. Along with her husband, she is predeceased by her siblings: Walter Crawford, Peggy Keenan, Lois Hughes, and Ruth Jamison.Services will be Friday, January 28, 2022 at Our Lady of The Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass will start at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine’s name to Crest Haven Nursing Home – Memory Unit, 12 Moore Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.