NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VELLI, MARY CONSTANCE ("Connie"), 94, of Cape May, July 28, 2022. She worked for the US Coast Guard as manager of the Coast Guard Exchange.

To plant a tree in memory of MARY VELLI as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.