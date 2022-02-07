VANCKO, GLORIA

Gloria Vancko departed this mortal life for a spiritual journey on February 5th, 2020. Born Gloria Dorothy Sierko, in Brooklyn, NY, on April 25, 1931, she was 90 years young. A devout Catholic, her life was centered on her family, her work and her church, with a good murder mystery thrown into the mix. Gloria and her husband Edward spent many happy years in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, raising their two daughters -- Ellen and Cindy -- and their two collies, playing Bridge, and actively participating in the social fabric of their community. After Edward died suddenly at a tragically early age, she, Cindy and her granddaughter Alexandra moved to Washington, DC, to be closer to where Ellen worked and lived. Gloria spent more than twenty years working at the Heritage Foundation, where she interacted with top US policy makers, presidents, and dignitaries from around the world. Her retirement years were spent in Cape May, enjoying the sunshine, sunsets, sweet wine and the Rachel Maddow Show. She spent many enjoyable days playing cards and eating lunch with her friends at the Lower Township Senior Center. She had a strong, indomitable spirit and we thought she’d outlast us all. She will be dearly missed by family and friends alike. Gloria is survived by Ellen, Alexandra and Cosmo the occasionally good dog. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John of God Catholic Church at 680 Town Bank Road in Cape May on Friday, February 11. Visitation will begin at 10 am with a mass to follow at 11. On February 12, Gloria will travel one last time to Pennsylvania to be laid to rest alongside her beloved Edward at the Lawnview Cemetery in Rockledge, PA. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a local homeless shelter or food pantry. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

