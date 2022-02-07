VANCKO, GLORIA

Gloria Vancko departed this mortal life for a spiritual journey on February 5th, 2020. Born Gloria Dorothy Sierko, in Brooklyn, NY, on April 25, 1931, she was 90 years young. A devout Catholic, her life was centered on her family, her work and her church, with a good murder mystery thrown into the mix. Gloria and her husband Edward spent many happy years in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, raising their two daughters -- Ellen and Cindy -- and their two collies, playing Bridge, and actively participating in the social fabric of their community. After Edward died suddenly at a tragically early age, she, Cindy and her granddaughter Alexandra moved to Washington, DC, to be closer to where Ellen worked and lived. Gloria spent more than twenty years working at the Heritage Foundation, where she interacted with top US policy makers, presidents, and dignitaries from around the world. Her retirement years were spent in Cape May, enjoying the sunshine, sunsets, sweet wine and the Rachel Maddow Show. She spent many enjoyable days playing cards and eating lunch with her friends at the Lower Township Senior Center. She had a strong, indomitable spirit and we thought she’d outlast us all. She will be dearly missed by family and friends alike. Gloria is survived by Ellen, Alexandra and Cosmo the occasionally good dog. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John of God Catholic Church at 680 Town Bank Road in Cape May on Friday, February 11. Visitation will begin at 10 am with a mass to follow at 11. On February 12, Gloria will travel one last time to Pennsylvania to be laid to rest alongside her beloved Edward at the Lawnview Cemetery in Rockledge, PA. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a local homeless shelter or food pantry. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rio Grande Motel Bust Turns Up 6,000 Bags of Heroin
- N. Cape May House Fire Kills 1
- N. Wildwood Police Bust Man Retrieving Suitcase With 25+ Pounds of Weed
- Cape Tech Teacher Impresses on ‘Jeopardy!’
- Indictments Filed Feb. 1
- Wildwood Police Make Cocaine Distribution Arrest
- LTE School Board Meeting
- County Detective Indicted After Unauthorized Investigation of Relative’s Fender Bender
- Diocese Agrees to Pay $90M to Resolve 300 Clergy Sex Abuse Claims
- Stone Harbor Affordable Housing Triplex to be Rehabilitated
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - Who do you have to know to have the city clear the snow out of your driveway after the plow piles the snow there? I really need an answer.
- Sea Isle City - To the spouter talking about SICVFD how the younger generation doesn’t know what their doing, but yet this “elder members” who are so wise ,how about instead of acting like your perfect,you try...
- Marmora - When is the county going to do something about the ongoing coyote problem in Upper and Dennis Township before someone or someone’s pet gets hurt or killed?
- Cape May - It's a shame that CMCounty has decided to hold off on the Lafayette Street repaving in Cape May. That street, especially at the school ,has been dangerous for a long time and it should be a...
- Erma - WOW, About time, Gov. Murphy is removing Masks for Teachers and Students, March 2022. Thank God.