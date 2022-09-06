VAN OSTEN, THERESA M.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Theresa M. Van Osten (née Rigler) passed peacefully on the morning of Sept. 2, 2022. Wife of late David S. Van Osten. Mother to David (Janice), Kevin (Donna), Marybeth Madden (the late Larry Madden), Sue Barr (Ed), Jenifer Bucknam (Randy) and Theresa Holt (Bob). Nana to Ashley, David, Tyler, Jacob, Kyle, Aidan, Elizabeth, Leah, Mariah, Alyssa, Gage, Rohn Nathan, Lily and Nolan and 5 great grand children!Born and raised in Philadelphia, a graduate of Little Flower High School, Theresa and her late husband moved their family to Sea Isle City in 1980 with the hopes of giving her family to a safe place to call home.It was here Theresa spent 40 plus years living the rest of her life with true dedication and love for her family.Theresa was a faithful friend to anyone deserving of her kindness. She was truly forgiving and honest, generous and hardworking to the core. Her unconditional love and devotion to her 6 children, 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grand daughters was beyond exceptional. She will be missed.Friends and relatives are invited to Theresa’s Life celebration services on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, with visitation from 10 am until her time of mass at 12 noon. Burial will follow mass in Calvary Baptist Cemetery, Ocean View, NJ.In lieu of flowers, Theresa requested Mass dedication be made in her honor.For condolences to the family, visit www.godreyfuneralhome.com

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.