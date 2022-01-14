URIE, MARGARET

Margaret Mary “Margie” Ann Urie (Smyth), 74, passed away on January 8th, 2022 at her home in Port St. Lucie, FL. She was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully after a two-year fight with cancer. Margie was married for 51 years to her beloved husband, Frank Urie. She is survived by her husband, three sons, William Urie, Timothy Urie (Vanessa) and Andrew Urie (Megan) and her brother, Joseph Smyth, predeceased by her sister Denise O’Connor. She adored her five grandchildren, Brendan, Anja, Laura (Tim); Hazel and Winston (Andrew) who lovingly knew "Gram" for her laughter, charm and love.Margie was born in Springfield, PA and graduated from Archbishop Prendergast High School and the University of Dallas. She spent most of her life working and raising her family in Cape May Court House, NJ. She was a highly respected reading & language arts middle school teacher at Lower Township, Dennis Township and Somers Point (Jordan Road) schools in New Jersey. Additionally, she helped support the family business, Urie's Fish Fry in various roles. Throughout her travels, most notably Amsterdam and New York City, Margie built lifelong friendships. Her love and friendship are felt deep and wide, and she will be incredibly missed.Her interests were as vast as her intellect, and she was a lover of the arts - particularly music and Broadway. Margie was well known to breeze through the toughest of crossword puzzles which became a daily activity during retirement in addition to her voracious reading habit. She will be lovingly remembered for her incredible warm, humorous, thoughtful, and engaging personality.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margie's memory either to the St. Lucie Catholic Church or the Children’s Literacy Initiative (cli.org). Margie would love to know she inspired children to read. A memorial will be held in Cape May County, NJ in the spring/summer with details to follow. Please reference this obituary in the future and this website for further information (www.kudoboard.com/boards/n8YB4LSO).
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local Man Gives Dumped Ducks a 2nd Chance
- North Wildwood Asks for Help ID'ing Suspect After Alleged Car Break-in
- UPDATE: N. Wildwood Missing Woman Found
- County Announces 9 Covid Deaths in Latest Report
- Indictments Filed Jan. 11
- County Reports 13 Covid Deaths, Averages 210 New Cases a Day
- N. Wildwood to Truck Sand from Wildwood to Fill Beach
- Stone Harbor Engages with Middle Over Public Works Move
- New Law Exempts Commercial Fisherman from State Unemployment Tax
- State Health Department Releases Updated Covid Recommendations for Schools
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Cape May - To the gentleman that was eye hawking me extra long in the NCM convenience store and looking down at my school badge, then pffed under his breath,shook his head and rolled his eyes, was probably...
- Ocean City - Thank you government omicron is on a decline and now your handing out tests and mask. A little late.
- Lower Township - That was a sure Lotto winner! Kevin Lare’s daughter was hired at the County and making 6 figures. Glad the County isn’t following any nepotism policy and only hiring from their gene pool.
- West Cape May - How does selling Cannabis in West Cape May benefit schools and homeowners? Why is the Borough backing a privately owned company? Part of the problem is second home owners get no say because it is not...
- Lower Township - Why do people continue to park in No Parking Zones/Fire Lanes and use their hazards lights? P.s. it's the law to pull over to the side of the road when emergency or police have their lights on.