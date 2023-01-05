Mabel Turner, 94, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Lebanon Center Genesis, Lebanon, NH. Formerly of Villas, NJ, she was born to the late Arthur & Mabel (Gorman) Cotton on September 27, 1928. She grew up and attended schools in Wildwood, NJ. Mabel was predeceased by her husband, Albert Turner, and her daughter Mary (Turner) Boyce. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, salt water fishing with her family, reading and playing Bingo. Going to church was a big joy in her life.She is survived by her children and their spouses, Samuel Turner and Florence Turner, Arleen (Turner) Rutledge and Steven Rutledge, Grandchildren Emily Lacko, Christine McKim, James Boyce, Beth Garfield, Rose Ryon, Joanne Rutledge-Davis, 12 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and friends. Also, life-long friend, Linda Dunbar, who was like a daughter.An online guest book is available to leave Mabel's family a message of condolence. Visit Radzieta Funeral Home at https://www.radzieta.com/obituaries/obituary-listingsA service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Cape May Court House, 189 Crest Haven Road, at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023. A reception will follow.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans Service Committee at Lebanon Elks Lodge 2099. Please make checks out to Lebanon Elks Lodge 2099, 150 Heater Rd., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 03766.
