TURKALY, MARK A., JR.

Mark A. Turkaly Jr. age 44 of N. Cape May passed away suddenly on Dec. 27, 2021 at his home. Mark was born in Cape May Court House and was a lifelong area resident, He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School where he played baseball and ran track. He worked for many years as a labor foreman for JF Kiely Construction in Cape May Court House and also briefly worked for ULS (Utility Line Services) in Ocean View. He enjoyed fishing off the beach and jetties. Mark is preceded in death by his mother Dawn E. Turkaly (Nov. 2021). He is survived by his daughter Kaylee Nielsen; sons Brandon and Evan; father Mark A. Turkaly; and brother Christopher Turkaly. Mark also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held privately, Contributions in his name may be made to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, 2009 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

