Constance E. Turchi, 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Born in West Philadelphia, PA to the late William and Elizabeth Sooy Kelleher, she was a lifetime resident of this area. She was an LPN for Dr. Richard Renza in Wildwood Crest and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Cape May.Connie enjoyed the beach and painting. Most of all, she loved the time spent with family.Connie is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Nicholas; her children Nicholas (Lillian) Turchi, Constance (Edward) Camp, Louis (Michelle) Turchi, Teresa Rott, Steven (Tracy) Turchi, and Helen (Adam) Erskine; her siblings Shirley Saduk, Diann Sofroney, Gerry (Dave) Sedlak, Jeannie (Henry) Onofretti, Laura (Jerry) Lefebvre, Ronnie (Colleen) Kelleher, Bill (Alba) Kelleher, Judy Kelleher, Bettylou Kelleher-Allen, Lynda Schaller; and her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

