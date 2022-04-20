TROY, JOSEPH R.

Joseph R. Troy, age 62, died on Monday, April 18, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida, after a short illness.Joe grew up in Wilmington, Delaware, the youngest of the four children of the late Daniel J. and Mary C. Troy. He attended St. Mary Magdalen School, St. Edmond’s Academy and Archmere Academy. In 1982 he graduated from Villanova University with a BS in business administration, and began a career in business and industrial sales and marketing.Joe lived in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and High Point, North Carolina, before settling in Florida in the 1990s, having gladly accepted a corporate transfer that took him to the land of abundant sunshine and Major League Baseball spring training. In the mid-2000s, he transitioned to a career in real estate, working both in residential sales and professional training. An active member of his community, Joe volunteered with local hospitals and was a past president of the Villanova University Alumni Association Tampa Bay Chapter. His knowledge of baseball and college basketball was encyclopedic, and his devotion to the Villanova Wildcats was unshakeable.Joe is survived by his sisters and brother, Rita (James Reilly), Rosemary (John Krill), and Thomas (Kimberly Park), his nephews and nieces Nicholas Krill (Catharine Maloney), James Reilly (Blanca), Joseph Reilly (Eve), Thomas Reilly, Katherine Reilly Piccoli (Christopher), Harrison Troy, and Shelby Troy, as well as six grandnephews and grandnieces. His survivors also include his uncle John J. Filicko, aunts Ann Cocciardi and Sister Dolores Filicko, IHM, and a close-knit extended family of cousins. In addition, Joe will be dearly missed and long remembered by his many friends in the Philadelphia and St. Petersburg areas, and beyond.Family and friends may visit at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday, April 27, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Road, Greenville, Delaware, at 10:30 am on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Interment will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
