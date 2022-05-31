Mary Lou Trottnow (nee Cooney) 92, of North Wildwood and formerly of Somerton/Philadelphia on May 29, 2022. Pre-deceased by her friend, her love, her husband of 62 years, Albert H., Jr.; her parents Nicholas and Helen (McCoach) Cooney; her sisters Helen Anderson and Patricia Barrett Shroudt; her brothers Nicholas and Robert; and grandson Albert IV. Loving mother of Albert III, Marianne (George) Coffin, Richard (Susi), Mark (Donna), Lynne (Joseph) Ebert, David (Margaret), Meg; ‘’adopted children’’ Dave Brotherton, Bernie McMonagle, Tommy Pfluger, Marian Zane, Eileen Hulme, Trish George, Lizanne Buckley and Kathy Campion. Dear Mimi of Stephanie DMD, Kacey (Moe) Conn, Mandy (Dave) Brong, Teresa (Nick) Serkes, Shawn (Kendra) Davidson, Mark, Jr. (Amy), Jacqui (Jason) Bowan, Henry, Joey Ebert and Gina, Tom and George Pierce; ‘’adopted granddaughter’’ Britney Tami; and 15 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Betty (Frank) Obst and numerous nieces and nephews.Mary Lou was Class President 1947 St. Hubert Catholic High School, Senior Manager for Queens-Way to Fashion for 27 years, Sales and General Manager at the Gazette Leader for 9 years. Mary Lou and Al, as teenagers, came to the Wildwoods in the mid to late 1940’s, basking in the sun at ‘’Mag (Magniolia Ave.) and the Flag’’, taking in the club acts at the Riptide, Jones Boys and Surf Club. Mary Lou was on the Boardwalk August 1945 when the announcement came that WW II was over, rejoicing knowing that her brother Nick would be home soon! Mary Lou and Al both realized they had ‘’sand in their toes’’ and purchased their first property in 1967 and their final permanent home in North Wildwood in 1980.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday June 6th 9:30 AM at St. Christopher Church 13301 Proctor Rd. Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Interment at Our Lady Grace Cemetery.In lieu of flowers and Mass Cards, donations to Lazarus House Ministries, P.O. Box 1792, Wildwood, NJ 08260, would be appreciated. www.rrfunerals.comArrangements by: Reilly Rakowski Funeral Home 2632-34 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134215 739 7900
