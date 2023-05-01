TRABER, JANET E.

Janet E. Traber, 73 of Wildwood Crest, NJ – passed away April 29, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born in Norristown, PA to the late Forbes Brinton and Gertrude Price and later attended Clarion State College and still kept in touch with her Tri Sigma Sorority Sisters. Janet moved to Cape Many County after college and married Frederick “Rick” Traber, Jr. She taught in the Lower Township School District. She and her husband owned the Water’s Edge Motel in Wildwood Crest, the Seabound, Inc. Clam Boat out of Wildwood, and they currently own and operate Pier 47 Marina in Wildwood.

