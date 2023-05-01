TRABER, JANET E.

Janet E. Traber, 73 of Wildwood Crest, NJ – passed away April 29, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born in Norristown, PA to the late Forbes Brinton and Gertrude Price and later attended Clarion State College and still kept in touch with her Tri Sigma Sorority Sisters. Janet moved to Cape Many County after college and married Frederick “Rick” Traber, Jr. She taught in the Lower Township School District. She and her husband owned the Water’s Edge Motel in Wildwood Crest, the Seabound, Inc. Clam Boat out of Wildwood, and they currently own and operate Pier 47 Marina in Wildwood.
Janet is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Rick; her children: Frederick “Eric” (Ginny) Traber III and Megan (Mike DeLuca) Traber; brother George Price; mother-in-law Ruth Traber; brother-in-law Matt Traber; and grandchildren: Elizabeth, Lily, and Robby. Along with her parents she is predeceased by her siblings Brent and Joan Price.
Services will be Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 11 to 12:30 p.m. Service will start at 12:30 p.m. Interment is private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
To plant a tree in memory of JANET TRABER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.