TOZER, SHELLEY L.

Shelley L. Tozer, 63, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away October 1, 2022. She was born in Sea Isle City to the late Everard and Madeline Frank, graduated Ocean City High School, and was a lifelong resident of Cape May County. She formerly worked for the Cape May County Health Department as a GPS Technician. Shelley was a foster parent for 22 years for 166 kids. She also was an animal lover, from hedgehogs to dachshunds and everything in between.Shelley is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard Tozer, Sr.; children: Jennifer (J.C.) Robinson, Amy (Mike) Leslie, Tammy (Joey) Mason, Amanda Rivera, Colleen Tozer, Krystina (Rodman) Charlesworth, and R.J. (Janessa) Tozer; sisters: Carole Snyder and Karen Hartenstine; 8 grandchildren with more on the way; and many beloved nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held on October 29, 2022 at the Belleplain United Methodist Church, 116 Hands Mill Road, Woodbine, NJ 08270. Visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. All are encouraged to wear purple or other bright colors to honor Shelley’s life.Donations in Shelley’s name may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.lung.org. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

