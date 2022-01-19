NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Leonard John Townsend, Jr passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. Leonard was born in Brooklyn, NY to Leonard J. Townsend, Sr. and Marion (Bilinski) Townsend. Leonard was a graduate of Queens University and retired from the Atlantic City Public School system as an elementary school teacher after 20 years. He also worked part-time as a chef at Two Mile Landing Restaurant in the summers. Leonard enjoyed music, cooking, going to AC casinos and sports especially the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Yankees. He is predeceased by his mother and father. Leonard is survived by his wife of 20 years, Cecela Aaron-Townsend, his step-daughters Allison Aaron and Stacey Bradley, his step-son Patrick Aaron, his sisters Alice Kay and Valorie Townsend along with 1 niece and 1 nephew. The services for Leonard will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com

